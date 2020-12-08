Words by ITV News Reporter Sophie Alexander

Chuck Yeager, the ground-breaking test pilot to break the sound barrier, has died at the age of 97. His death was announced on Monday by his wife, Victoria, on Twitter. In World War Two he became a fighting ace, shooting down five German planes in one day and logging over 10,000 hours in the sky. His single greatest achievement was as an Air Force Captain on October 14, 1947, when he became the first test pilot to break the sound barrier, reaching speeds of up to 700mph over Muroc Dry Lake in California.

In his best-selling memoir, Yaeger (1985), he famously described the moment as a "let down". “There should’ve been a bump in the road, something to let you know that you had just punched a nice, clean hole through the sonic barrier. The Unknown was a poke through Jell-O. Later on, I realized that this mission had to end in a let down because the real barrier wasn’t in the sky but in our knowledge and experience of supersonic flight.” Yaeger became a national celebrity following the publication of Tom Wolfe's The Right Stuff in 1979 and the subsequent film, four years later. He came to personify the death-defying aviator, one whom possesses the unmistakable "right stuff". Yaeger is survived by his second wife, Victoria, and four children from his marriage to Glennis Dickhouse, who died in 1990.