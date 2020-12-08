90-year-old Margaret Keenan, who is from Enniskillen in Northern Ireland and lives in Coventry, is the first person in the UK to be given the Covid-19 vaccine. The jab, made by Pfizer and BioNTech, is being rolled out across hospital hubs around the UK.The first vaccinations are being given to care home staff and residents, NHS frontline workers and people aged 80 and over.Patients will have to receive a second jab in three weeks' time but the retired jeweller - who turns 91 next week - has called the vaccine "the best early birthday present" she could wish for.