Paris St Germain’s clash with Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir has been suspended amid allegations of racism.

In a tweet, Istanbul Basaksehir alleged their assistant coach Pierre Webo was racially abused.

Both sides walked off the pitch after less than 25 minutes into their group game in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Basaksehir later tweeted “No to racism” with emojis of a black and a white hand.

PSG tweeted: "After a red card is given by the referee to a member of opposition staff, discussions continue between players and staff of both teams with the referee."

“The Basaksehir players decide to go back to the locker room, the Parisians follow them.”

Video footage has since emerged which appears to show Webo accusing the fourth official of using racist language.

Further footage emerged showing Basaksehir striker Demba Ba appearing to argue with the fourth official on the touchline.

The former Chelsea forward appeared to question the official over his choice of language when referring to players, before being ushered away.

In the clip Ba can be heard asking: "Why, when you mention a black guy, do you have to say this black guy?"

Governing body UEFA released a brief statement announcing the game would proceed with a replacement fourth official and that it would launch an investigation into the incident.

UEFA said: "Following an alleged incident involving the 4th official, the match was temporarily suspended. After consultation with both teams, it was agreed that the match would restart with a different 4th official.

"UEFA will thoroughly investigate the matter and further communication will be made in due course."

Over the weekend, fans at two British clubs booed their own sides for taking the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign.

The long-awaited return of supporters was overshadowed by the incidents ahead of games for Millwall and Colchester respectively.