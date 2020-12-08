Video report by ITV News Correspondent John Ray

December 8 has been hailed as V-Day - the start of the biggest vaccination campaign in UK history.

Margaret Keenan began the day by becoming the first person in the UK to be vaccinated against coronavirus, and hundreds more people across the country received their jabs as the real fight against Covid-19 begins.

Here are 10 standout moments from the day.

Applause for Maggie

As Margaret Keenan left the room, after receiving her Covid vaccine, nurses lined the corridor of the hospital to clap her out.

It was a scene that played out time and time again after seriously ill Covid patients left intensive care, and may now become a symbol of hope for the end of the pandemic.

Nurse who delivered UK's first Covid vaccine

The world was watching as Margaret Keenan was given the western world's first Covid jab, but it was all down to nurse May Parsons that the moment even happened. Ms Parsons has been working for the NHS since immigrating from the Philippines 17 years ago and said the start of the vaccination rollout on Tuesday was a “massive historical event”. Asked by ITV News if she felt nervous with the eyes of the world on her, she said: "At the time I was doing the vaccination all I was worried about is the patient. "Making sure that she’s comfortable and that she’s alright with the hustle and bustle and making sure that she’s actually happy for it to be done that way and that she’s OK. "Afterwards, the attention was a little overwhelming for me but then again I was thinking about her so I was hoping she wasn't so overwhelmed," she added.

First couple in world are vaccinated

A couple thought to be the first in the world to receive the Covid-19 vaccine have thanked the NHS for the way they have been treated.There was applause when Dr Hari Shukla, 87, was given the first dose, watched by his wife Ranjan, 84, who went second at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

Dr Shukla said they will "use their position in the community to encourage all our friends" to get the vaccine.

"I am saying go for it, do it , it's very important that you have it," he added.

In Sheffield, Trixie Walker is overwhelmed with emotion after getting vaccinated

Being one of the first in the country to receive a Covid vaccination was emotional for 83-year-old Trixie Walker.

For her the vaccination programme brings with it the hope of seeing her grandchildren again.

It's been nearly a year since they last met in person.

Teary Matt Hancock

Health Secretary Matt Hancock appeared to get emotional as he heard the words of the second person in the world to receive the vaccine, William Shakespeare. Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain, Mr Hancock said "it's been such a tough year for so many people" but added "it makes you so proud to be British".

'We are owe you a debt that we could never repay'

George Dyer, 90, who volunteers for the NHS, has become the first person in London to get the coronavirus vaccine.

He was applauded after he had the jab at Croydon University Hospital and praised the scientists for their achievement.

"We owe you a debt that we could never repay.

"This horrible virus is something that none of us have never experienced before, and the mere fact these scientists can find something to combat it, it's fantastic," he said.

First Bristolian to receive vaccine celebrates with a jig

Jack Vokes, 98, celebrated after he learnt he was the first person in Bristol to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

He said: “I live in hope that by the middle of next year people will be living their normal lives.”

'We are very fortunate to have the NHS'

Michael Tibbs, 99, praised the NHS after receiving his jab.

"I think we're very, very fortunate to be in this country with the National Health Service," he said.

"It really is excellent, I'm all for it, we're very fortunate to have it."

'A shot in the arm for the entire nation'

Even though Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the Covid vaccine rolllout, he said as a country "we can't afford to relax now".

"It's amazing to see the vaccine come out, it's amazing to see the shot in the arm for the entire nation, but we can't afford to relax now," Mr Johnson added.

'I hope that I'm not going to have the bloody bug now'

And finally, with a dose of good old British pragmatism, Martin Kenyon called up his local hospital to book in a jab after hearing all about it on the news.

The trip didn't get off to a good start with no car parking spaces available, and a lunch he described as "rather nasty".

So was the vaccination itself exciting? Well, not really.

"I don't think I feel anything about it at all," Mr Kenyon told reporters adding, "except that I hope I'm not going to have the bloody bug now".

"There's no point in dying now when I've lived this long is there".

Want to know more about the vaccine? Listen to our Coronavirus podcast below and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify: