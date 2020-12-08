From William Shakespeare to a 90-year-old retired Butcher from Croydon, people across the UK have started getting the Covid-19 vaccine.Margaret Keenan might have been the first but many NHS frontline workers, care home residents and people aged 80 and over have been given the life-saving Pfizer/BioNTech jab across the UK.They make up just some of the six million people the who will receive the first round of vaccinations.Senior nurse May Parsons, who administered the first vaccine at University Hospital, Coventry, thinks the rollout is a "positive step forward" to make sure the nation is protected from the virus.