Mount Everest is now officially nearly a metre (0.86m) higher than previous thought, ending a discrepancy between China and Nepal.

The world's biggest mountain is now officially 8,848.86 metres (29,032ft), China’s official Xinhua News Agency said.

It is slightly more than Nepal's previous measurement and about four metres (13ft) higher than China's.

The countries had previously differed over whether to add the snow cap on top.

There had also been a debate over the actual height of Everest's peak amid concern that it might have shrunk after a major earthquake in 2015.

But the new official height was agreed after both countries sent surveyors from their respective sides of the mountain in 2019 and 2020.