Crucial crunch talks aimed at salvaging a post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and the EU are underway in Brussels.

Boris Johnson has travelled to the European Commission headquarters to dine with president Ursula von der Leyen and hold talks, after negotiations between officials ended in deadlock.

Time is running out to reach a deal before the deadline of December 31, when the UK stops following EU trading rules.

If no deal is reached, World Trade Organization tariffs will be imposed on imports and exports between the UK and the bloc.

Earlier, the prime minister tweeted a picture of him boarding a plane, saying: "A good deal is still there to be done.

"But whether we agree trading arrangements resembling those of Australia or Canada, the United Kingdom will prosper mightily as an independent nation."

The two negotiators and a "handful of other officials from both sides" will join Mr Johnson and Ms von der Leyen at the dinner, at which the "main issues" of fisheries, level playing field and governance will be discussed.

Brexit trade talks - the sticking points at a glance:

- Fishing rights: The UK wants total control over its own fishing waters after the Brexit transition period ends, with a 12 mile exclusion zone around the British Isles banning all foreign vessels. The EU wants the UK to stick to the Common Fisheries Policy, an EU agreement which gives member nations the rights to fish in European waters - more here.

- Level Playing Field: This is a concept all EU nations agree to, which ensures member nations cannot undercut others by setting their own rules on issues such as the environment, taxation and state aid. The EU says a zero-tariff trade deal is dependent on the UK agreeing to a level playing field. The UK disagrees, saying a fundamental aspect of Brexit is that the UK will be able to set its own rules.

- Governance of a deal: It's likely that any trade deal will eventually result in disputes. The EU wants the European Court of Justice to be the final authority in ruling over disputes. The UK says the ECJ should have no role and final decisions should be made by a bespoke arbiter.

The PM's press secretary Allegra Stratton said Mr Johnson "feels that there is a good deal to be done but he and von der Leyen both believe that there needs to be some political momentum now".