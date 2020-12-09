Canada has become the third nation to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine after the UK gave it the go-ahead last week.

Health Canada said they received the vaccine on October 9 and after a "thorough, independent review" they had determined it had met the high standards set by the government.

They said: "Canadians can feel confident that the review process was rigorous and that we have strong monitoring systems in place."

Bahrain approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Friday after the UK authorised it last Wednesday.

The UK began inoculating people on Tuesday, making it the first nation in the Western world to inject members of the public with an authorised vaccine.

According to state broadcaster CBC, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that 249,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine would be available in Canada before the end of the year.

Canada has secured 20 million doses of the vaccine, with the option of getting up to 56 million more.