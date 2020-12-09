A new wealth tax which could raise up to £260 billion could be the best way to pay off the coronavirus crisis, a new report has argued.

The Wealth Tax Commission argued that a tax on the mega-rich would win public support against other alternatives, such as raising income tax or VAT.

The report recommends a one-of tax payable on individual wealth above £500,000 and charged at 1% a year for five years.

This could raise £260 billion, the report finds, while at a threshold of £2 million would raise £80 billion.

This would be paid by individuals whose total wealth exceeded the tax threshold after mortgages and other debts were paid, and after splitting the value of shared assets such as jointly-owned family homes.

This would mean couples would need to have a net wealth of more than £1 million before any wealth tax would be payable.

The report adds that in order to raise £250 billion over five years, alternative taxation methods include:

Raising the basic rate of income tax by nearly 9p (20p to 29p)

All income tax rates to rise by more than 6p

All VAT rates to rise by 6p (taking main rate from 20p to 26p)

Corporation tax to rise by 5p and VAT to rise by 4p.

The report, put together by the London School of Economics, the Economic and Social Research Council and academics, policymakers and tax practitioners, added that similar one-off taxations had been implemented by the Conservatives under Margaret Thatcher and by Labour under Tony Blair.

This includes the 1981 windfall tax on banks and the 1997 windfall tax on privatised utilities.

The UK's high streets have been hit hard by coronavirus. Credit: PA

In the report’s foreword, Lord Gus O’Donnell, head of the civil service from 2005-2011 and former permanent secretary to the Treasury, said: “In the aftermath of a crisis, difficult choices need to be made and there is probably more public acceptance of the need for change than in normal times.

“We have seen with climate change that ducking tough choices today leads to even tougher choices tomorrow. ‘To govern is to choose’, as Nigel Lawson, a chancellor who did make radical changes to our tax system, put it.

“At a time when there appear to be no good options left, it is worth keeping an open mind about the choices that lie ahead.”

A Treasury spokesperson said in response to the commission's report: "Our priority right now is supporting jobs and the economy, and believe that getting people back to work, encouraging and incentivising businesses to take on new employees and new apprenticeships, ultimately creates the wealth that funds our public services.

"We're committed to a fair and efficient tax system in which those with the most contribute the most.

"Our progressive tax system means the top 1% of income taxpayers are projected to pay over 29% of all income tax, and the top 5% over 50% of all income tax in 2019-20.

"We've also taken steps to ensure the wealthy pay their fair share, reforming the taxation of dividends, pensions and business disposals to make the tax system fairer and more sustainable."