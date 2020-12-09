On Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden formally nominated a well-respected former general to be his new Pentagon chief.

If he’s confirmed by the Senate, General Lloyd Austin will become the first African-American US defence secretary.

Joe Biden described Austin, a retired four-star general, as “a man of great decency and a man of dignity," adding: "There is no question that he is the right person for this job.”

But there is controversy.

Long-standing American custom is to ensure the US military has a civilian leader.

So this appointment of a general - who’s been out of uniform for just four years - needs a waiver from Senators to go ahead.

Some politicians on both sides of the aisle are unhappy by the move and have suggested they will oppose General Austin.

They claim Joe Biden is breaching - like Trump before him - a key principle of civilian leadership.

But General Austin has supporters too.

Since the very inception of the US military, its leadership has been overwhelmingly in the hands of white men. Today 43% of current active service troops are ethnic minorities.

Biden also insisted that General Austin’s nomination showed a renewed commitment to NATO and international alliances.

“He’s loved by the men and women of the armed forces," he said.

General Lloyd Austin is poised to become the first African-American in US history to become Defence Secretary. Credit: AP

"Feared by our adversaries, known and respected by our allies,” Mr Biden said.

“And he shares my deeply held belief in the values of America’s alliances.”

What do we know of General Austin?

He's a 67-year-old four-star General, who led Central Command, the US military's most prized combatant position.

He oversaw the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and the limited military intervention in Syria.

A southerner, born in Alabama, Austin served in two of America's most storied military formations - the 82nd Airborne Division and the 10th Mountain Division.

He's a surprise choice - it was widely expected that Biden would choose a woman, Michele Flournoy, for the job.

In his 41 years in the Army, General Austin had a reputation for being a popular but low-key, officer, who artfully steered clear from political controversy.

The nomination of a top black Cabinet member was seen as essential after Biden picked Tony Blinken as Secretary of State and Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary.

If confirmed by the Senate, Austin will seek to end the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan - known as the 'forever wars' for the unending pressure they have exacted on the Pentagon for two decades.

He will also have to respond to the unknown threats that lie ahead over the next four years, including growing tensions with Russia and China.

This low-key officer - if he’s confirmed - is about to become one of the most important decision-makers on the planet.