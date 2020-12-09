Nigella Lawson's 'microwave' pronunciation leaves viewers in hysterics

Nigella Lawson's pronunciation of "microwave" has left some viewers speechless.

The celebrity chef, who has been cooking on TV for decades, spoke about the common household item on Monday night's episode of Cook, Eat, Repeat on BBC2.

While mashing some potatoes she said she had warmed up some full-fat milk in the "meecro-wav-ay".

The unique pronunciation sent Twitter into a frenzy, with some viewers confused but most finding it hilarious.

It was so bizarre it was even picked up by the USA's New York Post.

Twitter user Jack Remmington said "I actually laughed out loud. Catch me never pronouncing microwave correctly again."

Others thanked Ms Lawson for showing them the right way to pronounce microwave after a lifetime of getting it wrong.

Some users described it as a "highlight" of 2020 after what has been a thoroughly bleak year.

The 60-year-old who has been dubbed a "domestic goddess" has a reputation for using overly indulgent ingredients in her recipes.

Last month she sparked up a storm when she described her double-buttered toast method.

It involved buttering a slice of toast as soon as it was out of the toaster and then again a short time later after it cooled down, topped off with a sprinkle of sea salt.