Boris Johnson has insisted a "good" post-Brexit trade deal is "there to be done" ahead of his Brussels trip this afternoon, which he suggested could see terms agreed "tonight".

At PMQs, the prime minister provided a glimmer of hope that he and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen could find some consensus when they meet on Wednesday evening for a dinner aimed at breaking the deadlock.

He said: "The UK will benefit from a very strong trading relationship with our friends and partners across the channel whatever the circumstances, whatever the terms we reach tonight."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer used PMQs to attack the fact a trade deal had not yet been agreed with the EU, and questioned the PM's promise ahead of the 2019 general election that the chances of no deal were "absolutely zero".

"Twelve months ago he told the British people that he had an oven-ready deal. He didn't say he had half a deal, he didn't say the next stage will be very, very difficult," he added.

Mr Johnson rubbished Sir Keir's criticisms, saying the government "delivered on our promises" by exiting the European Union in January, adding: "We did leave with a very good deal".

Mr Johnson's trip to Brussels comes after EU and UK chief negotiators ended weeks of talks without agreeing a trade deal.

Sir Keir, who was appearing the PMQs remotely after a member of his team tested positive for coronavirus, said Mr Johnson had failed to keep his general election pledge that trade deal was ready to be agreed and questioned why anyone should believe him.

"So, a year on, why should anyone who trusted the Prime Minister when he said he had a deal - including his Chancellor apparently - believe a word that he says now?"

The PM responded: "Let's be in no doubt that we had an oven-ready deal which was the Withdrawal Agreement by which the people voted for, as he rightly points out, by which this country left the customs union and left the single market and delivered on our promise."

He said whatever happens from January 1, "this country will be able to get on" with implementing a points based immigration, developing free ports, promoting higher animal welfare, agreeing free trade deals, and "we'll get our money back as well".

He added: "This country will be ready for whether we have a Canadian or an Australian solution, and there will be jobs created in this country, throughout the whole of the UK, not just in spite of Brexit but because of Brexit, because this country is going to become a magnet for overseas investment."

Former Remainer Sir Keir said "it would the British people who pay the price" if there is no trade deal with the EU.

"Last September, the Prime Minister actually hit the nail on the head when he said that leaving without a deal would be, in his words, 'a failure of statecraft'.

"It would. It would be a total failure and it would the British people who pay the price. "

Mr Johnson said: "Until he is able to come up with a position of his own, wrap a towel around his head, decide what he actually thinks, I find it very difficult to take his criticisms seriously.

"What I can say is that this country will be ready for whether we have a Canadian or an Australian solution, and there will be jobs created in this country, throughout the whole of the UK, not just in spite of Brexit but because of Brexit, because this country is going to become a magnet for overseas investment."