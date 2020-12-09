Video report by ITV News Reporter Chloe Keedy

Singer Jamie Cullum held a virtual piano lesson for 2,282 people - breaking the Guinness World Record for hosting the largest music lesson ever.

The musician, who was joined by special guests including Robbie Williams and Sigrid, as he taught schoolchildren to play the Christmas carol In The Bleak Midwinter on the piano.

When asked what made him do this, Mr Cullum told ITV News: "You know it's been a year where we've been so far apart from each other, a lot of kids, a lot of people have not had access to music lessons this year in quite the same way."

"Sharing stuff like this online is just another way to sharing your music and sharing another way of making music together," he added.

The singer continued: "Somehow the idea of writing Christmas songs made me think well this will come out at Christmas and at Christmas a lot of things will be different and low and behold here we are and a lot of things are quite similar."