Rugby World Cup winner Steve Thompson told ITV News he wish he had never played the professional game after he was recently diagnosed with early onset dementia.

The 42-year-old played in England's 2003 winning side, but cannot remember his involvement in the game.

Thompson blames repeated head trauma from his time playing rugby, and is now taking legal action against the sport’s governing bodies.

Speaking to Nina Hossain on ITV News, Mr Thompson said: “For me personally, it hasn’t been worth it… when you can’t remember it, it’s just gone. I’d much rather be able to play with the kids rather than them looking after me.”