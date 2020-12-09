A further 533 people have died within 28 days of developing Covid-19, while an additional 16,578 people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

The latest data from the Department of Health confirmed the UK coronavirus death toll has risen to 62,566.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show that more than 78,000 deaths involving coronavirus have now occurred in the UK.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the UK has now risen to 1,766,819.

There is a warning hospitals in the local area will struggle to cope with more Covid admissions Credit: PA

Wales

There have been a further 2,238 cases of coronavirus in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 94,030.

Public Health Wales reported another 31 deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 2,756.

The latest figures in Wales comes as the country's chief medical officer warned the NHS in Wales may need to "seriously think about" whether it can continue to provide non-essential services given pressures on critical care beds.

"Although we have 77 patients with coronavirus in critical care beds, we have a lot of non-coronavirus patients," Dr Frank Atherton said.

Wales currently has the worst coronavirus infection rates in the UK. Credit: PA Images

Scotland

A further 39 people have died after contracting coronavirus in Scotland as the country reports 897 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

The number of people hospitalised with the virus rose to 972, with 50 of those being treated in intensive care.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health has confirmed 12 more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died – with seven of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll to 1,085, although that figure is expected to rise significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures show there have also been 483 more positive cases, out of 3,220 individuals tested.

There are currently 425 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 31 of them in intensive care and 24 on ventilators.