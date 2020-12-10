The US is set to execute Brandon Bernard - a former Texas street-gang member who was 18 when he took part in the double murder of a couple in 1999.

Bernard and four other teenagers abducted and robbed Todd and Stacie Bagley on their way from church in Killeen, Texas more than 20 years ago.

The federal execution is one of five planned by the Trump administration - an unprecedented move - ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Federal executions during the presidential power transfer are rare, especially during a transition from a death-penalty proponent to a president-elect like Biden who is opposed to capital punishment.

Now 40-years-old, Bernard would be the ninth federal inmate put to death since July - when President Trump ended a 17-year hiatus in federal executions.

Lawyers have petitioned President Donald Trump to intervene in the planned execution. Credit: AP

If the lethal infection goes ahead at the federal prison in Indiana, it would be a rare execution of a person who was in his teens when the crime occurred.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is among those who have asked President Trump to stop the execution, saying in a series of recent tweets that Bernard’s "role was minor compared to that of the other teens involved".

Ashley Kincaid Eve, an anti-death penalty activist, told the Associated Press that Bernard "desperately wants to live".

Ms Eve said the 40-year-old had been crocheting in prison and even launched a death-row crocheting group in which inmates have shared patterns for making sweaters, blankets and hats.

Legal teams have argued in court and petitioned President Trump for clemency for Bernard, arguing he was a low-ranking, subservient member of the group involved in the murders.

They argue the couple were likely dead before Bernard doused their car with lighter fluid and set it on fire - a claim that conflicts with government testimony at trial.

Other prosecutors have argued racial bias may have influenced the nearly all-white jury’s imposition of a death sentence against Bernard - who is black. Several jurors have also since said publicly that they regret not opting for life in prison instead.

Supporters also say Bernard has repeatedly expressed remorse.

"I can’t imagine how they feel about losing their family," Bernard said about the relatives of his victims in a 2016 video statement from death row.

"I wish that we could all go back and change it. I have tried to be a better person since that day," he said.

Bernard’s 16-year-old daughter has said her father constantly warns her to stay away from the wrong crowds and how a single bad decision can ruin your life.

She added: “I am hoping and asking the President to spare my dad’s life.”