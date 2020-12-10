A further 516 people have died within 28 of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the UK total to 63,082.

An additional 20,964 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the UK as of 9am on Thursday.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to 1,787,783.

It comes as new figures show London has the highest Covid infection rates in England.

England

A further 289 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 43,537, NHS England said on Thursday.

Patients were aged between 10 and 101. All except six, aged between 64 and 93, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between November 3 and December 9 with the majority on or after December 7.

Twenty other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Scotland

A further 50 people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died, taking the total to 4,039.

The number of additional positive Covid-19 cases in Scotland rose by 933, taking the total to 103,305.

Booths at Edinburgh University are cleaned in between Covid-19 tests ahead of students being allowed to travel home for Christmas Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Wales

There have been a further 2,238 cases of coronavirus in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 94,030.

Public Health Wales reported another 31 deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 2,756.

Northern Ireland

Fourteen more people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile 441 new coronavirus cases were recorded.