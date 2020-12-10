Covid-safe run of The Nutcracker set to stun at the Royal Opera House

Video report by ITV News at Ten Presenter Julie Etchingham

Christmas 2020 is set to be no normal Christmas, but the team behind an upcoming performance of The Nutcracker is determined that some traditions will still go ahead.

A run of Covid-safe performances of the ballet is to open in front of a live, socially distanced audience, at London's Royal Opera House on Friday.

The dancers have been training in bubbles, the orchestra has been reduced in numbers, the group dance scenes have been scaled back, and the seats will be half-filled with spectators.

A performance of The Nutcracker at Christmas is tradition for many. Credit: Royal Ballet

Principal dancers, Matthew Ball and Yasmin Naghi, have revealed to ITV News' Julie Etchingham the highs and lows of training in their living room during lockdown.

While Royal Ballet director Kevin O’Hare recalls the final standing ovation his team received back in March, before the world - and theatres - went into lockdown.

Of course, the run relies on the capital remaining under Tier 2 restrictions which may not be the case for much longer, with London seeing the highest coronavirus rates in England in the weekly surveillance report.

The performance will also be available to watch online, for a fee, from December 22.

But, fingers crossed, the show will go on.