Italy's 1982 World Cup winner Paolo Rossi dies, aged 64

Former Italy World Cup-winner Paolo Rossi has died aged 64, Italian TV channel RAI Sport said.

Enrico Varriale, a presenter at the station where Rossi had been working as a pundit, shared the news on Twitter early on Thursday.

He said: “Paolo Rossi left us. Unforgettable Pablito, who made us all fall in love in that summer of ’82 and who has been a precious and competent workmate at RAI in recent years. Rip dear Paolo.”

Tributes were led by his wife, Federica Cappelletti, who shared a photo of the pair on Instagram with the caption “Per sempre” (“forever”).

Former Germany and Bayern Munich manager Jurgen Klinsmann also paid his respects on Twitter, writing: “Dear Pablito, we always remember you!”

The former Juventus and AC Milan forward was instrumental in Italy’s 1982 World Cup victory, scoring the opening goal of the 3-1 final victory over West Germany and going on to win the Golden Boot as the tournament’s top scorer.

He also won two Serie A titles and helped Juventus claim the 1984 European Cup.