Revealed: The EU’s contingency plans for a no-deal Brexit

The European Union has announced a series of contingency plans aimed at reducing the impact if there is no deal with the UK.

The UK will leave the EU’s single market and customs union at the end of the year, and without a comprehensive free trade deal there could be significant disruption to the lives of Britons and Europeans.

Following an announcement that talks between the two sides would continue until Sunday, the EU has set out proposals if no agreement is reached.

Here is a look at the suggestions, which are all subject to the application of fair competition rules.

Fisheries

This has been one of the major stumbling blocks between the two sides throughout negotiations.

Under the EU’s proposals, its fishing boats would continue to enjoy access to UK waters during 2021.

The menu will remind the leaders of the headache they face in reaching an agreement on access to the UK’s waters after December 31 Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

They say the measures could stay in place until December 31, 2021 - or until fisheries agreement is reached with the UK, whichever is earlier.

It says that reciprocal access to each other’s waters is needed to guarantee the sustainability of fisheries and the livelihoods of those who depend upon them.

Roads and rail

Without an agreement on the future partnership, there would be “serious disruptions” to road freight transport which could threaten public order, the commission believes.

Therefore it is proposing that basic connectivity for road freight and passenger transport continue for six months – if the UK confers equivalent rights to EU haulage operators.

The measures proposed would also ensure the Channel Tunnel can continue to operate after January 1 until other arrangements have been put in place.

Aviation

Air traffic will be “interrupted” if there are no contingency measures in place on air transport at the end of the transition period, the commission says.

It has proposed a measure to allow the provision of certain air services between the UK and EU for six months.

More than 900 people in south Wales work at British Airways. Credit: PA Images

It would allow air carriers from the UK to fly across the bloc without landing, make stops for non-traffic purposes and perform scheduled and non-scheduled international passenger and cargo services between points in the United Kingdom and points in the EU.

The commission has also proposed measures to ensure various safety certificates for products can continue to be used in EU aircraft – stopping the grounding of planes.

