Video report by ITV News Correspondent Faye Barker

Sales of an £8 charity T-shirt worn by Margaret Keenan, the first person to receive a Covid-19 vaccine in the western world outside of clinical trials as she got her historic jab, have tripled since its moment in the spotlight.

Images of the 90-year-old wearing the Christmas penguin top as she received the Pfizer/BioNTech jab at the University Hospital Coventry on Tuesday were beamed around the world - and in response global demand for Ms Keenan's T-shirt generated almost as much excitement as the momentous scientific breakthrough itself.

Ms Keenan's festive T-shirt - which she was given to wear so she would not be photographed in her pyjamas - is sold in support of the hospital's own charity.

Since the T-shirt's time in front of the cameras, the charity says it have seen sales soar by 300%, with orders flooding in from around the globe.

Sales of the T-shirt have raised £10,000 in just two days, which will fund extra resources for hospital staff and patients - including Christmas presents for those admitted over the festive period.

Margaret Keenan wore the penguin T-shirt as she spoke to the media on Tuesday Credit: Jacob King/PA

"We normally just do a little run; we were quite adventurous and pushed it to 500 - and it's just gone zoom," Director of University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire Charity Jo O'Sullivan told ITV News.

An initial run of 500 shirts sold out, as did subsequent restocks of another 850, and the charity has now ordered a further 2,500 to meet demand, Ms O'Sullivan said.

"We're overwhelmed with happiness with how popular little Pinguino's become," she said, referring to the Santa-hat wearing character adorning the T-shirt.

The £8 Penguin T-shirt

The website has been struggling with demand - shortly after the T-shirt was featured on ITV Lunchtime News, it crashed.

The charity says it is now up and running again but warned it "may be slow due to traffic!" Chief Nursing Officer at UHCW NHS Trust Professor, Nina Morgan told ITV News: "Some of the sales of these T-shirts will go directly to funding presents for patients in hospital over the Christmas period.

"And that just brings joy to people's faces and gives them a bit of a lift in quite a difficult time."

The T-shirts are available for £8 at http://www.uhcwcharity.org/shop/