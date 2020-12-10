Shrewsbury maternity scandal: Mothers were blamed for the death of their baby

Words by ITV News Correspondent Ben Chapman

Babies continued to die because of repeated failures to learn lessons, and mothers were often blamed for their deaths, an interim report into Britain’s largest maternity scandal has found.

A review looked at 250 cases of stillbirths, brain damage, and deaths of babies and mothers at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust and says “urgent action” is needed to improve safety.

In all, 1,862 cases are being investigated, making it the largest review of its kind in NHS history.

The report found repeated failures at at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital maternity unit. Credit: ITV News Central

A highly critical report found:

An “unacceptable” lack of kindness and compassion from some maternity staff

Families’ concerns about their care were dismissed or “not listened to at all”

Midwives failed to recognise when a pregnancy wasn’t progressing normally

Repeated failures to escalate problems to more senior staff

“Continuing errors” in monitoring babies’ heart beats

Inappropriate use of drugs, including oxytocin to speed up labour

A culture of reducing the number of caesarean births without considering if it was causing harm

The report found 13 mothers died between 2000 and 2019.

It does not say how many babies died or suffered serious injury, but between 2013 and 2016, maternity death rates were 10% higher than in comparable hospital trusts.

The report found "clear examples of failure to learn lessons and implement changes in practice". In some cases, there was no proper investigation when babies or mothers died.

It says documentation "often focused on blaming the mothers" and did not identify failings in care.

Steph Hotchkiss, whose daughter Sophiya died 32 hours after birth in 2014, said she was left waiting for 45 minutes in severe pain before she was checked by staff at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Ms Hotchkiss had a history of complications with pregnancies and had gone into labour 10 weeks early but she said she is certain if she was checked earlier, her daughter would have been born with a heartbeat and survived.

She said: "I will never ever get past the fact that had they have checked me as soon as I arrived, Sophiya would have been born with a heartbeat and that's ultimately what caused her passing - the lack of oxygen to her brain.

"It's heartbreaking, it's absolutely heartbreaking. It's torture because living with a 'what if' is horrible. It's something I'll never ever be able to get past."

She said even with the review proving what she has been saying, "it's not going to go away" she said.

"I should have a six year old here and I don't," she added tearfully.

Ms Hotchkiss described the actions of the hospital a "cop out and "insulting" and claimed staff even accused her of smoking during the pregnancy as an explanation of her baby's death.

"How dare they," she said. "I went to hospital in pain, something was wrong and I got left. And then it was like 'well, you must have been smoking' - no, I wasn't."

She added: "Clearly there was a problem but it doesn't mean it was my fault. It was really unfair for them to do that.

"I was already grieving and then I was like - did I actually do something wrong?

"I mean, I knew it wasn't obviously smoking but I was - what did I do? Did I eat something? - and that then made me poorly because I was constantly questioning myself."

Ms Hotchkiss says she's never had any official response from the hospital as to the reason why her daughter died.

Another family whose baby died said they felt "put off, fobbed off, and had obstacles put in our way”, the report said.

Lives could have been saved, it concludes, if recommendations had been followed from previous maternity scandals, including at Morecambe Bay.

Ms Hotchkiss said she was "terrified" when she arrived at the hospital.

"Not having anybody come and tell me everything was okay or 'no it's not but this is what we're going to do', it was horrible," she said.

Among the individual stories included in the report, families complained of “rude and dismissive” staff. One mother was left screaming in pain for hours.

Bereavement care was often inadequate or non-existent.

Recalling the heartbreaking moment her daughter died, Ms Hotchkiss said: "I remember asking how can I say goodbye when I haven't even said hello?"

Rhiannon Davies, whose daughter Kate died because of failures in care in 2009, and who helped uncover 23 initial cases to be investigated, told ITV News: "I couldn’t imagine this happening to another family and yet here you are, presented with family after family after family.

"I just hope that those that have contributed to this tragedy read this report, and feel some of the pain that those families live with, feel ashamed, feel guilt and learn lessons. Please learn lessons."

Richard Stanton and Rhiannon Davies have been campaigning for years, after their newborn daughter Kate died in 2009. Credit: Family handout

The report demands "immediate and essential" action to be taken at the trust, which is rated Inadequate and is already in special measures.

These include greater consultant oversight of maternity care, ongoing risk assessment for all women, and more family involvement in serious incident investigations.

The review’s chair, Donna Ockenden, a senior midwife, also recommends improvements at all maternity units in England, including more collaboration between hospitals on safety issues.

She said: "Over the last three years, this independent review team has been listening to and working with families and the Trust in order to try and understand what happened.

"We have been listening so that we can enable the Trust and wider maternity services across England to be clear about the improvements needed.

"This will ensure that maternity services are enabled to continuously improve the safety of the care they provide to women and families."

In response to the report, Louise Barnett, Chief Executive at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: “I would like to thank Donna Ockenden for this report but more importantly the families for coming forward.

"As the Chief Executive now and on behalf of the whole Trust, I want to say how very sorry we are for the pain and distress that has been caused to mothers and their families due to poor maternity care at our Trust.

"We commit to implementing all of the actions in this report and I can assure the women and families who use our service that if they raise any concerns about their care they will be listened to and action will be taken."

She urged women who are pregnant with any concerns or questions about their care to contact their midwife.