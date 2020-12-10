Video report by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar

A Rick Astley superfan was close to tears when her favourite singer surprised her with a video call.

Marie-Ann Talbott told ITV News: "My one go-to person and has been for years is Rick Astley.

"I first starting loving Rick Astley's music when I was 11-years old - 1987," before adding she is going to see him next year in London.

The superfan was surprised by Astley while he carried out an interview with ITV News.

The pair chatted about the pandemic as the singer reassured her: "It is really, really tough, but we are seeing some light at the end of the tunnel."

They also giggled as the Never Going To Give You Up singer forgot the London date of his tour next year, but Marie reminded him it's June 12.

Astley also spoke about his new Christmas song - Love This Christmas - which was written and recorded in three weeks.

He told ITV News' Arts Editor Nina Nannar: "Sitting down and writing a Christmas song is completely different than anything else because there is an element of cheese involved, let's face it!

"But it's a good cheese because we need a bit of that this year. I think there's more Christmas songs this year than there's ever been."