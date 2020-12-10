Sky News host Kay Burley is to spend six months off air after breaching Covid-19 guidelines on Saturday evening.

Following the outcome of an internal review, the 59-year-old journalist will take time off from presenting.

Her colleagues, Political Editor Beth Rigby and Correspondent Inzamam Rashid were also subjects of the inquiry and will be off air for three months each.

Sky News said: "A small number of Sky News staff attended a social event in London on Saturday evening during which Covid-19 guidelines were breached.

"All those involved regret the incident and have apologised. Everyone at Sky News is expected to comply with the rules and the company takes breaches like this very seriously indeed."

Ms Burley previously called the breach “an error of judgment”.

Political editor Beth Rigby will take three months off air. Credit: PA

She said she was celebrating her 60th birthday at a “Covid-compliant” restaurant on Saturday and afterwards “popped into another” venue to use the bathroom.

The gathering was reportedly in London, which is under Tier 2 restrictions.

Writing on Twitter, Burley said: “I want to apologise to you all for an error of judgment. On Saturday night I was enjoying my 60th birthday at a Covid compliant restaurant.

“I am embarrassed to say that later in the evening I inadvertently broke the rules.

“I had been waiting for a taxi at 11pm to get home. Desperate for the loo I briefly popped into another restaurant to spend a penny. I can only apologise.”

Burley, who presents a daily breakfast show on Sky News, has grilled politicians on lockdown throughout the pandemic.

In May, she questioned cabinet minister Michael Gove on the controversy over Dominic Cummings’ trip to Barnard Castle.

A Sky News spokesperson said: “We place the highest importance on complying with the Government guidelines on Covid, and we expect all our people to comply.

“We were disappointed to learn that a small number of Sky News staff may have engaged in activity that breached the guidelines.

“Although this took place at a social event in personal time, we expect all our people to follow the rules that are in place for everyone.

“An internal process is under way to review the conduct of the people involved.”