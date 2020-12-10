"If you saw what we had to go through, you wouldn't be bending the rules."

A widower, whose healthcare worker wife died from Covid within days of a new vaccine becoming available, asked doctors if it could be used to save her life - but was told it was too late.

Healthcare assistant Adela Baldwin-White died in an intensive care unit on December 3 after her condition deteriorated dramatically in just a matter of days.

Two days before she died, the Pfizer vaccine – a preventative treatment – was approved for rollout, but for Ms Baldwin-White and her family, it came too late.

Her husband, Lawrence Baldwin-White, told ITV News he asked doctors if the jab could save his wife's life.

"They told me the hardest, hardest thing," he said.

"They said: 'No I'm sorry, this vaccine is a preventative and it's just not possible to give this vaccine to someone who already has the virus.'

"It was like the door had been opened and then slammed back in your face."

Speaking to ITV News, Mr Baldwin-White urged people to take the virus seriously and follow the restrictions in place.

"If you saw what we had to go through, you wouldn't be bending the rules. You would be sticking to them."

Adela Baldwin-White was described as "caring" and "irreplaceable". Credit: PA

Ms Baldwin-White, 47, from Grimsby could have been first in line for a jab - with the initial batches administered to healthcare workers among others.

Mr and Ms Baldwin-White met in 2004 in Cyprus, where she was working as a carer and he was visiting for a holiday.

After a whirlwind romance, he returned six months later and they married, moving to the UK together shortly after.

Before she caught Covid-19, Ms Baldwin-White had been working in a rehabilitation unit for a mental health trust, while also working shifts in care homes.

Originally from the Philippines, she was hugely popular with colleagues and inspired her son, Eric Plando, to join the same profession and "make her proud".

Mr Plando described how, initially, his mother was "asymptomatic and fine," despite having contracted the virus.

"As the days progressed, she started getting symptoms [...] and then we had to call 999. She could hardly breathe."

Her son remembers his mother leaving the house and telling paramedics: "I think I'm going to die".

"Even when she went into hospital… she was still looking out for people instead of resting and trying to help other people," Mr Baldwin-White said.

Both men urged the public to take the virus "seriously" and abide by the measures in place.

A GoFundMe campaign set up by a former colleague of Ms Baldwin-White has already raised thousands to help pay for her funeral, and was flooded with messages from people who knew and worked with her.