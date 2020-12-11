Some GP practices will not be offering the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to patients as planned, reportedly due to workload issues.

GP-led sites are due to begin vaccinations next week, after the first batch of doses went out to hospital sites on Tuesday.

But dozens of GP practices in England have chosen not to join the vaccination programme due to concerns around already-heavy workloads, staff shortages and the impact on patients if other services have to be cut back, the Guardian reported.

The newspaper said some 100,000 patients – of the more than 60 million registered at GP practices across England – would not be able to get the Covid-19 vaccine from their family doctor.

Here's how the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine works:

It is understood that if a person’s local GP practice is not delivering coronavirus vaccines they will be able to get the jab at other locations such as hospital hubs - and at pharmacies from the end of January.

The Royal College of GPs (RCGP) admitted the vaccine rollout would be an “enormous challenge” in the context of the work doctors are already doing during the pandemic.

GPs are already facing additional duties, including an expanded winter flu jab programme.

The organisation said while there has been an “excellent response” from many practices, it understands why some “have felt like they cannot sign up”.

An employee, wearing a protective face mask, checks boxes at Pfizer Manufacturing plant in Puurs, Belgium. Credit: AP

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine brings with it logistical challenges.

It needs storage temperatures of minus 70C to minus 80C before being thawed out and it can only be moved four times within that cold chain before being used.

Professor Martin Marshall, chairman of the RCGP, said: “It is going to be an enormous challenge given the workload and workforce challenges GPs and our teams are currently working under, delivering the expanded flu vaccination programme, as well as the vital services our patients rely on us for – and the significant logistical issues associated with delivering the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at a community level.

“Given these challenges, we understand why some practices have felt like they cannot sign up, but there has been an excellent response from the large number of practices able and wanting to be involved.”

Margaret Keenan, 90, was the first person in the world to receive a coronavirus vaccination. Credit: PA

Prof Marshall said around 280 primary care settings had been identified for the first phase of the primary care rollout and were preparing to vaccinate patients early next week.

A spokeswoman for the NHS said: “As set out and supported by the BMA, general practices will deliver the vaccine from nominated sites within primary care networks, where it is safe and practical to do so, and there has been a fantastic response from GPs across England signing up to do so.

“Given the well-known logistical challenges of delivering this particular vaccine, GPs like others across the NHS are now responding rapidly to make arrangements for this to happen.”

The roll-out of Pfizer's vaccine has already begun. Credit: PA

British Medical Association GP committee chairman Dr Richard Vautrey said there had been an “incredible response” from practices keen to take part and that any with concerns should seek support.

He said: “Many practices have been under enormous pressure and it is understandable that, with many already struggling with significant workload and workforce issues, or premises simply not suitable, some may not find themselves in a position to sign up to the scheme fearing it could dilute the quality and quantity of care they want to give to patients.

“For those practice groups that have concerns about the suitability of their premises to deliver the vaccination programme, they will need to discuss with local commissioners/CCGs (clinical commissioning groups) to enable them to resolve these issues as soon as possible and get any additional support they need.”