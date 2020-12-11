Covid-19 is "taking off" in London and the south east of England, Boris Johnson has said, with the situation there "extremely worrying".

The prime minister said coronavirus cases are "coming down" in the North East, North West, and Yorkshire and the Humber, but infections "are going in the wrong direction in the South".

"The problem is more now - and this is very, very important - you're seeing it taking off in London and the South East, particularly as you know in the Kent area, that's extremely worrying."

His comments come amid speculation that the capital is heading for a tightening of coronavirus restrictions, with infection rates there rising to 191.8 cases per 100,000 people in the week to December 6, up from 158.1 in the previous week.

A number of London MPs have said they expect the city to move up to Tier 3 restrictions following the next review on December 16.

Mr Johnson said he will "have to see" what rising and falling case numbers around the country "means in epidemiological terms and we'll have to see what that means in terms of the tiers".

He added: "It's very, very important for people to understand that we will be as fair and as progressive as we can, but we must keep this virus under control."

It comes after the announcement at Thursday evening's press conference that secondary school pupils in the seven London boroughs with the highest levels of coronavirus will be mass tested as part of a programme designed to bring down cases in the capital.

Downing Street said 75,000 additional PCR tests would be made available for schools in areas of concern in London to help stem the spread of coronavirus.

The tests will go to the boroughs of Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Hackney and the City, Newham, Redbridge, Tower Hamlets and Waltham Forest.

A No 10 spokesman said: "In London, an additional 15 mobile testing units will be deployed in or near schools for staff, students and their families to be tested, providing approximately 75,000 tests over and above existing test sites in the capital.

"On top of this, 44,000 home test kits will be made available for school staff, including teachers, to test before returning in January."

Asked at the press conference whether London would move into Tier 3 on December 16, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he “didn’t want to pre-empt” any decision.