The majority of local authorities in England have seen an increase in the seven-day rate of new cases of coronavirus

A total of 179 of the 315 local authorities saw increases, 135 have seen a fall, and one area is unchanged.

The figures, for the seven days to December 7, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

It differs to the reproduction rate which slightly increased to 0.9 to 1 across the UK this week, according to the government Office for Science and the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE).

Data for the most recent four days (December 8-11) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Could Essex be heading for Tier 3?

Swale in Kent continues to have the highest rate with 946 new cases recorded in the seven days to December 7 – the equivalent of 630.3 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 567.7 in the seven days to November 30.

Medway, also in Kent, has the second highest rate, up from 582.3 to 599.5, with 1,670 new cases.

Basildon in Essex is in third place, where the rate has risen sharply from 333.9 to 508.5, with 952 new cases.

Aside from Basildon, the areas with the biggest week-on-week jumps are Hastings (up from 77.7 to 296.8, with 275 new cases); Brentwood (up from 193.5 to 353.2, with 272 new cases); and Lincoln (up from 359.5 to 507.6, with 504 new cases).

Among the top 10 highest rates in England are two areas of Lincolnshire - Boston and Lincoln - which is currently under the toughest Tier 3 measures.

Kent, which has the most number of local authorities in the top 10, is also in Tier 3.

However, Essex is currently under Tier 2 restrictions. It could mean the county will be put into Tier 3 when measures are reviewed on December 16.

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency, based on Public Health England data published on December 11 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

The list in full

The list below shows the rate of new cases in the seven days to December 7 per 100,000 people with the total number of new cases in brackets.

Swale, 630.3, (946)

Medway, 599.5, (1670)

Basildon, 508.5, (952)

Lincoln, 507.6, (504)

Gravesham, 461.0, (493)

Maidstone, 442.9, (761)

Dover, 430.9, (509)

Havering, 430.7, (1118)

Thanet, 417.8, (593)

Boston, 397.6, (279)

Canterbury, 395.4, (654)

Brentwood, 353.2, (272)

Waltham Forest, 352.7, (977)

Folkestone and Hythe, 349.6, (395)

Oadby and Wigston, 343.8, (196)

Barking and Dagenham, 339.6, (723)

Redbridge, 332.9, (1016)

Ashford, 329.9, (429)

Broxbourne, 327.9, (319)

Stoke-on-Trent, 323.0, (828)

Tonbridge and Malling, 317.1, (419)

Thurrock, 306.9, (535)

Epping Forest, 302.2, (398)

Dartford, 298.4, (336)

Hastings, 296.8, (275)

Newham, 295.4, (1043)

Luton, 294.3, (627)

Bexley, 284.3, (706)

Enfield, 273.5, (913)

Burnley, 269.9, (240)

Tower Hamlets, 269.1

Runnymede, 267.3, (239)

Pendle, 267.1, (246)

Southend-on-Sea, 263.2

Slough, 262.1, (392)

Bassetlaw, 255.4, (300)

Leicester, 253.5, (898)

North Kesteven, 253.2, (296)

Blackburn with Darwen, 252.5, (378)

Kingston upon Thames, 246.2, (437)

Woking, 244.1, (246)

Wolverhampton, 243.8, (642)

Watford, 240.2, (232)

East Staffordshire, 235.5, (282)

Hartlepool, 232.7, (218)

Bury, 232.5, (444)

South Tyneside, 231.2, (349)

Greenwich, 229.9, (662)

Harrow, 229.7, (577)

Rossendale, 222.4, (159)

Merton, 222.2, (459)

Harlow, 221.7, (193)

West Lindsey, 221.6, (212)

Peterborough, 220.0, (445)

Haringey, 219.2, (589)

Blaby, 217.7, (221)

Darlington, 211.6, (226)

Hackney and City of London, 211.5, (615)

Milton Keynes, 210.1, (566)

Preston, 209.6, (300)

Melton, 208.9, (107)

Sandwell, 207.6, (682)

Tunbridge Wells, 206.4, (245)

Rother, 204.0, (196)

Rochford, 203.7, (178)

Bromley, 203.7, (677)

Castle Point, 203.6, (184)

Northampton, 203.5, (457)

Hillingdon, 198.5, (609)

Doncaster, 196.2, (612)

Birmingham, 195.8, (2236)

Rochdale, 194.7, (433)

Chorley, 193.7, (229)

Dudley, 193.1, (621)

Aylesbury Vale, 193.0, (385)

Chelmsford, 192.8, (344)

Braintree, 192.7, (294)

Spelthorne, 192.3, (192)

Reading, 192.2, (311)

Hull, 192.1, (499)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 190.0, (246)

Stafford, 189.4, (260)

Middlesbrough, 188.7, (266)

Sutton, 188.0, (388)

Bolsover, 187.4, (151)

Wigan, 187.1, (615)

Croydon, 187.0, (723)

South Ribble, 186.8, (207)

Hyndburn, 185.1, (150)

Gloucester, 184.3, (238)

South Kesteven, 184.0, (262)

Barnet, 181.1, (717)

Hertsmere, 181.1, (190)

Tandridge, 179.3, (158)

East Lindsey, 179.2, (254)

South Derbyshire, 179.0, (192)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 178.8, (176)

Calderdale, 178.8, (378)

Bracknell Forest, 178.7, (219)

Walsall, 178.6, (510)

Rotherham, 177.1, (470)

Bradford, 176.7, (954)

Ealing, 176.7, (604)

Brent, 175.0, (577)

Manchester, 174.2, (963)

Maldon, 174.0, (113)

Hounslow, 173.1, (470)

Ipswich, 171.6, (235)

North Lincolnshire, 169.5, (292)

Kirklees, 169.4, (745)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 167.8

Scarborough, 167.3, (182)

Oldham, 166.6, (395)

Sunderland, 164.2, (456)

Cannock Chase, 163.8, (165)

South Bucks, 162.8, (114)

Portsmouth, 161.0, (346)

Ribble Valley, 161.0, (98)

Sevenoaks, 160.7, (194)

Derby, 160.1, (412)

Wakefield, 159.3, (555)

Amber Valley, 158.4, (203)

Lichfield, 156.6, (164)

Bolton, 156.5, (450)

Northumberland, 156.3, (504)

Dacorum, 155.7, (241)

Newark and Sherwood, 155.2, (190)

Havant, 154.5, (195)

Three Rivers, 154.3, (144)

Stockton-on-Tees, 152.5, (301)

Solihull, 152.5, (330)

South Staffordshire, 152.1, (171)

Harborough, 151.4, (142)

Wycombe, 151.2, (264)

Nottingham, 149.6, (498)

County Durham, 148.5, (787)

Ashfield, 147.8, (189)

Warwick, 147.5, (212)

Lewisham, 147.5, (451)

Central Bedfordshire, 147.2, (425)

Southwark, 145.8, (465)

Norwich, 145.8, (205)

Blackpool, 145.6, (203)

Surrey Heath, 145.6, (130)

Epsom and Ewell, 145.1, (117)

Tamworth, 144.7, (111)

Bedford, 143.7, (249)

Wokingham, 143.2, (245)

Wandsworth, 142.6, (470)

Gedling, 142.5, (168)

Redcar and Cleveland, 141.5, (194)

East Hertfordshire, 139.6, (209)

Oxford, 139.1, (212)

Leeds, 138.3, (1097)

Lambeth, 137.7, (449)

North Tyneside, 136.1, (283)

Islington, 134.5, (326)

Salford, 134.1, (347)

South Gloucestershire, 133.6, (381)

Sheffield, 131.8, (771)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 131.3, (448)

Coventry, 131.1, (487)

Chesterfield, 128.7, (135)

Charnwood, 127.5, (237)

Barnsley, 126.8, (313)

Elmbridge, 125.7, (172)

St Albans, 125.3, (186)

Barrow-in-Furness, 125.3, (84)

North East Lincolnshire, 124.7, (199)

North West Leicestershire, 124.5, (129)

Stockport, 124.1, (364)

Great Yarmouth, 123.8, (123)

Rugby, 123.0, (134)

Warrington, 122.8, (258)

North Warwickshire, 122.6, (80)

West Lancashire, 121.6, (139)

South Somerset, 121.2, (204)

Wealden, 120.8, (195)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 120.2, (136)

St. Helens, 120.2, (217)

Halton, 119.8, (155)

Welwyn Hatfield, 119.5, (147)

Broxtowe, 119.3, (136)

Wellingborough, 119.2, (95)

North Somerset, 119.0, (256)

Gosport, 117.9, (100)

Craven, 117.3, (67)

Mansfield, 117.1, (128)

Chiltern, 116.8, (112)

Kensington and Chelsea, 116.6, (182)

East Devon, 116.2, (170)

Bristol, 114.2, (529)

Fenland, 112.9, (115)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 112.3, (208)

Camden, 111.8, (302)

Richmond upon Thames, 111.6, (221)

South Holland, 111.6, (106)

Bromsgrove, 111.1, (111)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 111.0, (336)

Telford and Wrekin, 109.5, (197)

Swindon, 109.4, (243)

Cheshire West and Chester, 109.0, (374)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 109.0, (165)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 108.3, (164)

High Peak, 107.9, (100)

Redditch, 107.9, (92)

Selby, 107.0, (97)

South Northamptonshire, 105.8, (100)

North East Derbyshire, 105.5, (107)

Rutland, 105.2, (42)

Erewash, 104.9, (121)

Broadland, 104.8, (137)

Guildford, 104.7, (156)

Tameside, 104.6, (237)

Reigate and Banstead, 104.2, (155)

East Northamptonshire, 103.7, (98)

Corby, 102.5, (74)

Westminster, 102.2, (267)

Bath and North East Somerset, 101.9, (197)

Uttlesford, 101.9, (93)

South Norfolk, 101.5, (143)

North Hertfordshire, 100.3, (134)

Stevenage, 100.2, (88)

Cheshire East, 100.0, (384)

Wyre Forest, 99.7, (101)

Rushmoor, 99.4, (94)

Kettering, 99.2, (101)

South Lakeland, 99.0, (104)

South Oxfordshire, 97.1, (138)

Knowsley, 96.8, (146)

Horsham, 96.0, (138)

Tewkesbury, 94.7, (90)

Mid Sussex, 94.7, (143)

Basingstoke and Deane, 94.0, (166)

Wyre, 93.7, (105)

Forest of Dean, 93.3, (81)

Colchester, 91.9, (179)

Liverpool, 91.0, (453)

Hart, 90.7, (88)

North Devon, 90.6, (88)

Cheltenham, 90.3, (105)

Carlisle, 90.2, (98)

Stroud, 90.0, (108)

Daventry, 89.6, (77)

Exeter, 89.0, (117)

Harrogate, 88.9, (143)

Trafford, 88.5, (210)

Lancaster, 88.3, (129)

Cherwell, 87.7, (132)

Fareham, 86.9, (101)

East Cambridgeshire, 86.8, (78)

West Berkshire, 86.5, (137)

Richmondshire, 85.6, (46)

Tendring, 85.3, (125)

Waverley, 83.1, (105)

West Devon, 82.4, (46)

Breckland, 82.2, (115)

Gateshead, 81.2, (164)

Crawley, 81.0, (91)

Babergh, 80.4, (74)

Sedgemoor, 80.4, (99)

Cambridge, 79.3, (99)

Mole Valley, 79.1, (69)

Eastbourne, 79.0, (82)

Vale of White Horse, 77.9, (106)

Arun, 77.8, (125)

Ryedale, 77.6, (43)

Mendip, 77.0, (89)

Mid Devon, 76.5, (63)

Southampton, 75.6, (191)

Rushcliffe, 74.7, (89)

Fylde, 73.0, (59)

Shropshire, 72.4, (234)

Worcester, 72.1, (73)

New Forest, 71.1, (128)

East Suffolk, 70.6, (176)

North Norfolk, 69.6, (73)

Allerdale, 69.6, (68)

Derbyshire Dales, 69.1, (50)

Sefton, 69.1, (191)

Somerset West and Taunton, 68.3, (106)

Eden, 67.6, (36)

East Hampshire, 67.0, (82)

Chichester, 66.9, (81)

Wiltshire, 66.8, (334)

York, 66.5, (140)

Wychavon, 64.9, (84)

Brighton and Hove, 64.6, (188)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 63.7

Stratford-on-Avon, 61.5, (80)

South Cambridgeshire, 61.0, (97)

Plymouth, 60.3, (158)

West Suffolk, 57.5, (103)

Wirral, 57.4, (186)

Eastleigh, 56.9, (76)

Malvern Hills, 55.9, (44)

Hambleton, 52.4, (48)

Mid Suffolk, 51.0, (53)

Lewes, 50.4, (52)

Torridge, 49.8, (34)

West Oxfordshire, 48.8, (54)

Adur, 48.2, (31)

Huntingdonshire, 47.8, (85)

Teignbridge, 46.2, (62)

Herefordshire, 46.2, (89)

Cotswold, 43.4, (39)

Winchester, 43.2, (54)

Dorset, 41.2, (156)

Worthing, 39.8, (44)

Test Valley, 38.8, (49)

Torbay, 33.0, (45)

Copeland, 30.8, (21)

South Hams, 19.5, (17)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 19.1, (109)

Isle of Wight, 14.8, (21)