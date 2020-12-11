The reproduction rate of coronavirus (R number) has slightly increased to 0.9 to 1 across the UK, according to the Government Office for Science and the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE).

But SAGE has warned they are not confident everywhere in the UK is below 1.

The numbers suggest there is a risk the rates in the overall Covid-19 pandemic in the UK is slightly increasing, not decreasing.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also echoed this on Thursday, saying the fall in Covid-19 cases across England has flattened.

SAGE also said the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine will take a little while because of the complications around storage - as it has to be stored between temperatures of minus 70C to minus 80C.

An R number below 1.0 is crucial for scientists to have confidence that the prevalence of coronavirus is going down in Britain.

If the number is above 1.0 it means each person with the virus will pass it on to more than one person.

Regional R Numbers

England - 0.8-1.0

East of England - 0.9-1.1

London - 0.9-1.1

Midlands - 0.8-1.0

North East and Yorkshire - 0.7-0.9

North West - 0.7-0.9

South East - 0.9-1.1

South West - 0.8-1.0

If the R number is 1.1, it means each person with coronavirus is passing it to 1.1 people.

When the UK was under full national lockdown, ministers said the R number needed to be consistently below 1.0 before restrictions could be lifted.

The growth rate of coronavirus transmission reflects how quickly the number of infections is changing day by day.

Regional growth rates

England -2 to 0

East of England -1 to +2

London -1 to +1

Midlands -3 to -1

North East and Yorkshire -4 to -2

North West -4 to -2

South East -1 to +1

South West -4 to 0

When modelling the level of infection among different age groups in England, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said rates remain highest among secondary school-aged children (11 to 18-year-olds) and young adults (17 to 24-year-olds).

Rates are estimated to have decreased among young adults, 25 to 34-year-olds and 50 to 69-year-olds, but have levelled off for those aged 35 to 49 years.

The first Pfzier-BioNTech vaccines were injected on Tuesday Credit: PA

The proportion of people testing positive for Covid-19 is estimated to have increased in London, while there are early signs rates may have increased in eastern England, the ONS said.

Rates have decreased in all other regions.

North-west England has the highest rate (with an estimated 1.3% of people in private households testing positive for Covid-19), followed by Yorkshire & the Humber (1.2%) and north-east England (1.1%).

South-west England has the lowest rate (0.4%).

The number of tests being carried by Public Health Wales has also increased over recent weeks. Credit: PA

In Wales, the percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 has increased in recent weeks, the ONS said.

An estimated 25,600 people in private households had Covid-19 between November 29 and December 5 – the equivalent of 0.84% of the population.

This is up from an estimated 18,100 people for the period November 22 to 28, or 0.60% of the population.

Because of the relatively small number of tests and low number of positives in its Wales sample, results should be interpreted with caution, the ONS added.

In Northern Ireland, an estimated 7,800 people had Covid-19 between November 29 and December 5, or 0.43% of the population.

This is down from an estimated 9,500 people for the period November 22 to 28, or 0.52% of the population.

In Scotland, an estimated 43,300 people had Covid-19 between November 29 and December 5, or 0.82% of the population – up from 40,900 people, or 0.78%, for November 22 to 28.

All figures are for people in private households.