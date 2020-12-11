Video by multimedia content producer Aspel Brown

England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam has become a bit of a household name for his colourful quotes.The professor might be a top epidemiologist, but he is better known for playfully breaking down some otherwise confusing scientific data at Downing Street's coronavirus briefings.JVT - as the prime minister likes to call him - has cemented himself in coronavirus history for his creative take on the latest medical advice.From 'The mum test' to multipack yoghurts, here are some of the greatest Van-Tamisms so far.