A University of Louisiana student who has just graduated has thanked rap star Nicki Minaj for paying his tuition.

Three years ago, someone on Twitter reached out to Minaj with a request for the musician to help pay for college. Minaj agreed - on the condition that they show her perfect marks.

The multi-award-winning rapper wrote: "Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it."

A few dozen fans took Minaj up on the offer, including Artavion Cook, from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

He asked on Twitter if she could help pay his outstanding balance of 1,300 dollars (£985).

She did and this week he graduated with a bachelor of science degree in biology.

On Instagram, Mr Cook wrote: "I can't believe that I'm actually saying this out loud, but I am an official college GRADUATE! Bachelor of Science in Biology. Chemistry and Psychology minor".

"This day is even more special because @NICKIMINAJ paid my tuition a few semesters ago, and today is her birthday!" he said.

The Daily Advertiser said he is looking forward to medical school and getting ready to take an admission test in the spring.

This isn't the first time the rapper has helped a student with their fees. Since 2017 she has helped more than 30 students with their tuition fees.

Earlier this year, singer Taylor Swift had topped up a teenager's university fund so that she could go to university.

Soon-to-be undergraduate Vitoria Mario found herself ineligible for student finance and instead set up a crowd-funding campaign to help support her through her maths degree at University of Warwick.

Despite an ambitious target of £40,000, Ms Mario was already doing well, having raised almost half the money, in the space of a week.

But then superstar pop star Ms Swift saw her campaign, and, after shaking out her pockets, made up the shortfall.