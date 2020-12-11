Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcastThis is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.In this episode Chris and Lizzie discuss Prince William and Kate's festive mini tour of Britain.The Cambridge's got into the Christmas spirit by surprising schoolchildren, care home residents and food bank volunteers across Britain. But their mission to thank key workers received a bit of a frosty reception as some questioned whether their journey was necessary and Covid safe.Chris and Lizzie also discuss the Queen's first virtual diplomatic audience, Zara Tindall's pregnancy news and how Camilla's dog stole the show at a recent royal event.New episodes of The Royal Rota are released every Friday - listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

