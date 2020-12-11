What's the most eco-friendly Christmas tree?

Real or fake? Tinsel or baubles? When it comes to Christmas trees, many are divided.But when it comes to the eco choice, is a plastic tree or a real tree better for the environment? Around eight million real Christmas trees are cut down and sold in the UK each year.

But come January, an estimated seven million of them will be lining the pavements, destined for landfill.When cut Christmas trees rot, they emit greenhouse gasses - for a 6ft tree that equivalent to roughly 16kg of CO2.Artificial trees aren’t that great either - you’d need to re-use a plastic tree at least 10 times to keep its environmental impact lower than that of a real tree. However, there is an alternative sustainable option - renting a Christmas tree.There are companies, like London Christmas Tree Rental, that grow trees in pots - each year they have around 1,000 which they keep on a farm, they rent them out during the festive period for roughly the same price as a real tree, and when they're not being rented, they go back to the farm.