Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal will continue, Boris Johnson has agreed with European Union chiefs.

A deadline of Sunday had been set earlier in the week by the prime minister and the president of the European Commission, but speaking in Brussels, Ursula von der Leyen said she and the prime minister had agreed to “go the extra mile” and continue negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal.

Talks between the UK and the EU began again at 8am but have been deadlocked for days over disagreements on fishing rights and the so-called level playing field “ratchet” that would effectively tie the UK to future EU standards.

Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen spoke on Sunday and agreed to extend the deadline. Credit: PA

Brexit trade talks - the sticking points at a glance:

- Fishing rights: The UK wants total control over its own fishing waters after the Brexit transition period ends, with a 12 mile exclusion zone around the British Isles banning all foreign vessels. The EU wants the UK to stick to the Common Fisheries Policy, an EU agreement which gives member nations the rights to fish in European waters - more here.

- Level Playing Field: This is a concept all EU nations agree to, which ensures member nations cannot undercut others by setting their own rules on issues such as the environment, taxation and state aid. The EU says a zero-tariff trade deal is dependent on the UK agreeing to a level playing field. The UK disagrees, saying a fundamental aspect of Brexit is that the UK will be able to set its own rules.

- Governance of a deal: It's likely that any trade deal will eventually result in disputes. The EU wants the European Court of Justice to be the final authority in ruling over disputes. The UK says the ECJ should have no role and final decisions should be made by a bespoke arbiter. But the statements from both sides suggested that while further discussions would be held, substantial movement on the key issues had not been made.

There are fear a no-deal Brexit could lead to miles of queuing lorries at ports either side of the Channel. Credit: PA

Following a phone call, a joint statement from the two leaders said: "We had a useful phone call this morning. We discussed the major unresolved topics.

“Our negotiating teams have been working day and night over recent days.

“And despite the exhaustion after almost a year of negotiations, despite the fact that deadlines have been missed over and over we think it is responsible at this point to go the extra mile.

“We have accordingly mandated our negotiators to continue the talks and to see whether an agreement can even at this late stage be reached.”

Speaking as the statement was released, Ms von der Leyen said: "I had a constructive and useful phone call with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"We discussed the major unsolved topics. Our negotiation teams have been working day and night over the recent days.

"And despite the exhaustion, after almost one year of negotiations, and despite the fact that deadlines have been missed over and over, we both think that it is responsible at this point in time to go the extra mile.

"We have accordingly mandated our negotiators to continue the talks and to see whether an agreement can be reached, even at this late stage.

"The negotiations continue here in Brussels."

Watch as Ursula von der Leyen announces Brexit talks are to continue

Mr Johnson will make a statement after updating Cabinet ministers.

Meanwhile, Labour urged the government to seal a trade deal with the EU after the two sides agreed to carry on negotiating.

A statement from the party said: “The Conservatives promised the British people that they had an oven-ready deal and that they would get Brexit done.

"The government needs to deliver on that promise, get us the deal and allow us to move on as a country.”