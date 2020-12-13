Covid: 144 new deaths reported as cases rise by 18,447

The government said a further 144 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday. As of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 18,447 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 80,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

England

A further 159 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 44,285, NHS England said on Sunday. Patients were aged between 47 and 97. All except five, aged between 55 and 89, had known underlying health conditions. The deaths were between November 8 and December 12. Three other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Scotland

In Scotland, two new deaths have been reported, while cases increased by 800 to 106.170.

The death toll is 4,111.

Wales

Cases in Wales have now passed the 100,000 milestone, with 2,494 newly reported. There have now been 100,725 confirmed cases.

The death toll has risen by 31 to 2,849.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health said: "483 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Sadly, a further 4 deaths have been reported."