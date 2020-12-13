Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy author John Le Carre dies aged 89

British espionage author John Le Carre has died, his literary agent has announced.

The Spy Who Came In From The Cold and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy author, real name David Cornwell, died aged 89 on Saturday evening after a short illness, Curtis Brown said.

His death was not Covid-19 related.

A statement shared on behalf of the espionage author’s family said: “It is with great sadness that we must confirm that David Cornwell – John le Carre – passed away from pneumonia last Saturday night after a short battle with the illness.

“David is survived by his beloved wife of almost 50 years, Jane, and his sons Nicholas, Timothy, Stephen and Simon.

“We all grieve deeply his passing. Our thanks go to the wonderful NHS team at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro for the care and compassion that he was shown throughout his stay. We know they share our sadness.”