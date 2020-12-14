Video report by ITV News Correspondent Damon Green

The widow of a cancer patient who wasn't diagnosed before it was too late has told ITV News treatment delays could have cost him his life.

Sherwin Hall fell ill during the peak of the pandemic and begged for a scan.

But by the time the young father's cancer was spotted it had spread and Sherwin died last week.

Now his wife LeTroya is joining the call for patients with serious illnesses not to be neglected.