Covid-19: What areas are being moved into Tier 3?
The Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a number of areas are being moved from Tier 2 to the strictest restrictions in Tier 3 which is the very high alert level.
They are:
Greater London
South and West Essex
That includes:
Basildon
Brentwood
Harlow
Epping Forest
Castle Point
Rochford
Maldon
Braintree
Chelmsford
Thurrock Borough Council
Southend-On-Sea Borough Councils
South Hertfordshire
Broxbourne
Hertsmere
Watford
The Three Rivers local Authority
That means that people can't see friends or family they don't live with indoors unless they are part of their support bubble. People can socialise with no more than six people from different households in outdoor public places.
Pubs and restaurants must close but can serve or deliver takeaways. People should avoid travelling outside their area and reduce their number of journeys.