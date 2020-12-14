The Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a number of areas are being moved from Tier 2 to the strictest restrictions in Tier 3 which is the very high alert level.

They are:

Greater London

South and West Essex

That includes:

Basildon

Brentwood

Harlow

Epping Forest

Castle Point

Rochford

Maldon

Braintree

Chelmsford

Thurrock Borough Council

Southend-On-Sea Borough Councils

South Hertfordshire

Broxbourne

Hertsmere

Watford

The Three Rivers local Authority

A shop which has had to close because of coronavirus restrictions Credit: Pa

That means that people can't see friends or family they don't live with indoors unless they are part of their support bubble. People can socialise with no more than six people from different households in outdoor public places.

Pubs and restaurants must close but can serve or deliver takeaways. People should avoid travelling outside their area and reduce their number of journeys.