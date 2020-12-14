London is facing being moved into Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions, with many predicting a decision on tightening rules in the capital could be made as early as today.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said it is "possible" that a jump in the tiers will be announced for London today because we have seen over the last few days a big increase in the virus".

One London MP has told ITV News "London will move to Tier 3, we're just waiting for when it happens".

Another said Tier 3 “seems inevitable” for London, with a fellow London MP saying they “can’t see it going any other way”.

They made their comments following briefing, in which they and dozens of other London MPs were told by health officials that London is moving towards a phase of “exponential growth” in its number of coronavirus cases.

Mayor Khan has suggested that schools could be closed early for Christmas and reopen later in January in order to control the spread of the virus, with online lessons to replace missed classes.

He said he is "extremely worried" that a rise in cases among young people could result in them "inadvertently take the virus back home and give it to granny next week".

"Unless they can make schools Covid safe, those schools that aren't Covid safe, haven't got the testing, should probably close a few days early before Christmas, and open a bit later, while they sort out the testing."

His suggestion, which was set out in a letter to the PM, was swiftly rejected by Downing Street, with Mr Johnson's official spokesman saying the government expects "all schools and colleges to remain open until the end of term on Thursday".

Sadiq Khan: A rise in cases among young people is 'extremely worrying'

It comes after both Islington and Greenwich councils advised schools in their areas to move to online learning from Tuesday because of a rise in coronavirus cases.

Asked whether action will be taken against councils that close early, Mr Johnson's spokesman said: "Our regional school commissioner teams are working closely with schools and local authorities across the country and will continue to work with them and support them to remain open."

Mr Khan said if the capital is moved from Tier 2 into Tier 3 the Government must provide extra support.

He said imposing the toughest tier across the capital would be a "blunt instrument", arguing that the rise in cases was not linked to hospitality venues but instead due to a significant increase in schools and colleges.

Mr Khan said ministers could use a meeting on Monday to decide London's status rather than wait for Wednesday's review of the allocation of tiers across England.

Schools have measures in place to combat the spread of coronavirus. Credit: PA

He added: "I am calling on the Government to urgently provide additional support to get the spread under control, save lives and livelihoods and ensure our NHS is not overwhelmed this winter."

"Increased testing is key to this, which is why I want to see regular asymptomatic testing extended to all those unable to work from home and to students and staff at London's secondary schools, sixth-form college and FE (further education) colleges."

On Thursday, it was revealed London has the highest rates of coronavirus in England.

In a bid to bring down cases, the government said secondary school pupils in the seven London boroughs with the highest levels of coronavirus will be eligible for mass Covid-19 testing.

But in Monday morning's briefing MPs were told the potential for coronavirus spread has now “escalated”.

Passengers wearing face masks on London Underground

Health minister Helen Whatley, who presented the briefing alondisde Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries, is understood to have painted a downcast picture of the coronavirus situation in London.

One MP said it was the "same gloomy outlook as last week's meeting except all the data is even worse, almost back to the levels pre-lockdown".

The message over Christmas would be "do not mix if you don't need to", the MP said.

According to the latest figures, the borough of Havering has the highest coronavirus rate in London, with 1,314 new cases recorded in the seven days to December 9 - the equivalent of 506.3 cases per 100,000 people - up from 321.3 per 100,000 in the seven days to December 2.

What can you do in each tier from December 2? The new rules in England at a glance:

Tier 1 : Up to six people can meet indoors or outdoors. Pubs and restaurants can open, with last orders at 10pm and closing at 11pm.

Tier 2 : No mixing indoors, apart from support bubbles. Up to six people can meet outdoors. Pubs and restaurants can open, with last orders at 10pm and closing at 11pm - but alcohol can only be served with a substantial meal.

Tier 3: No mixing indoors. People can only meet outdoors in limited places such as parks and public gardens. Pubs and restaurants must close, with the exception of takeaway sales.

In all tiers, non-essential shops, gyms, hairdressers and personal care services can open. People in all tiers to work from home where they can do so. Full details on what you can do in each tier here.