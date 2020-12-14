Extension of Brexit talks dominate most of UK's newspaper front pages

The nation's newspapers have struck optimistic tones over the hopes of a Brexit deal after trade talks between the EU and the UK continue.

Both the UK and the EU have refused to set a fresh deadline and President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen agreed to “go the extra mile” and continue discussions beyond Sunday’s initial deadline.

The Times said there were "signs of progress" on its front page suggesting that a deal can be struck.

It also featured a picture of author John Le Carre who died on Sunday, aged 89.

Other broadsheets suggested hopes of a deal have increased with talks predicted to go right up to New Year's Eve.

The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian both splashed with the missed deadline of Sunday but said that both parties have vowed to "go the extra mile".

The Daily Express treads a similar line, saying there is hope the EU has “finally got the message” and is showing a greater appreciation of the UK’s demands that its sovereignty be respected.

The Independent was more reserved however, suggesting that talks will "go to the wire" and leading with Boris Johnson warning a no-deal exit was still the most likely outcome.

The Financial Times reports that both sides are "split on key issues".

The i and Metro led with a similar tone.

The Daily Mirror described it as a "final push" to avoid a "no-deal disaster". It also featured a report on singer Linda Nolan’s cancer battle.

Other newspapers did not lead on Brexit talks.

The Daily Mail featured a "bombshell" report about about the Duke of York, reporting that contrary to his earlier assertions Prince Andrew did in fact stay in the New York mansion of the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The Sun also had a royal splash, with a story claiming Princess Beatrice flouted Covid-19 guidelines on a night out in London.

And the Daily Star leads on TV personality Piers Morgan outing himself as a “Covidiot” for going without a mask in a taxi.