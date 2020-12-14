Gmail, YouTube and other Google services down for users worldwide

Gmail, YouTube and a number of other Google services crashed for users around the world.

Some Gmail services have now been restored for many users, the tech giant said after the firm’s entire suite of apps had suffered an outage earlier on Monday.

It did not confirm what had caused the issue or a timeframe for when services would return online.

Google said it was “aware of the problem” and that it had left the “majority” of users unable to access its services.

Some of Google’s services are among the most widely used in the world – YouTube has more than two billion active users, while Gmail is the world’s most popular email platform with other 1.5 billion users.

Google Drive was among the services that had crashed.

Many took to social media to share their frustration with the outage, with the technology giant quickly trending on Twitter.

The website read: "We're aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a majority of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail. We will provide an update by 14/12/2020 12:12 detailing when we expect to resolve the problem. Please note that this resolution time is an estimate and may change."