GP surgeries in England have started giving the Covid-19 vaccine.Husband and wife Gerry and Maureen Hughes are thought to be the first to get vaccinated at a GP practice as part of a major rollout.The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been distributed to more than 100 surgeries with some reporting to be fully booked this week. Around six million care home staff and residents, NHS frontline workers and people aged 80 and over have been given priority to receive the jab during the first round of vaccinations - with the first vaccination given last Tuesday.This is the first time a care home resident in Scotland has received the vaccine, which 90 year-old Annie Innes thinks everyone needs to do.