Covid deaths in England and Wales fall for first time since September

Covid-19-related deaths have fallen for the first time since September, new figures show.

A total of 2,835 deaths - nearly a quarter (23.0%) - registered in England and Wales in the week ending December 4 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is down from 3,040 deaths in the week to November 27 – a fall of 7% and represents the first week-on-week drop since the week to September 4.

But some areas in England saw a spike in coronavirus-related deaths.

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 in England fell for the first time since early September to 2,623 deaths while Covid-related deaths decreased in all English regions except the West Midlands, the East and London.

In the West Midlands, 381 deaths involving Covid-19 were registered in the week to December 4: the highest number for the region since the week to May 15, according to the ONS.

London had 211 Covid-19 deaths registered in the week ending December 4 – the highest since the week to May 22.

And in eastern England, 182 Covid-19 deaths were registered: the highest since the week to June 5.

These were the only three regions of England to record week-on-week increases in the number of registered Covid-19 deaths.

But the number of all deaths in hospitals, care homes and private homes was above the five-year average.

The number of deaths registered in the UK in the week ending 4 December 2020 was 13,956 - 1,820 deaths higher than the five-year average.

Of those deaths, 3,160 deaths involved Covid-19 - 211 deaths lower than the previous week.

The number of excess deaths that have occurred in private homes in England and Wales since the start of the coronavirus pandemic has now passed 36,000.

Excess deaths are the number of deaths that are above the average for the corresponding period in the previous five years.

There were 36,369 excess deaths in homes in England and Wales registered between March 7 and December 4, according to the ONS.

Of this total, 3,322 – 9% – were deaths involving Covid-19.

Any death involving Covid-19 is counted as an excess death because Covid-19 did not exist before this year