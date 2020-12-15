Actor George Clooney has revealed who he'd like to see as the next US president - and the answer is quite close to home!

In an exclusive interview, The Midnight Sky star chatted to Lorraine Kelly about family life with wife Amal and the twins, and why he thinks the world would be better if it was run by women. While Clooney has said many times that he would not go into politics, Lorraine suggested Amal for president and then he could be the 'first man'.

Amal and George Clooney Credit: PA

He said: “Well, there are certain laws that you have to be an American citizen, but in a perfect world, Amal for President, I would be happy to be First Man... I would be doing all the laundry and mopping the floors.

"Listen, the world would be a lot better if it was run by Amal and the Amals of the world.” After Lorraine commented on how well countries run by women have fared during the pandemic, Clooney commented: "Well, it would certainly be a more peaceful world [if women ran it]. We know that for sure. I am all for it.

"We are well due for a female president, maybe we will in the future. We have a female vice president, so that is pretty exciting.”