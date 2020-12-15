Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith has posted a picture of herself getting the coronavirus vaccine.

The 80-year-old said the procedure was "painless".

Writing on her Twitter, she said: "Who wouldn't want immunity from #Covid19 with a painless jab?? #vaccine"

Ms Leith is one of the first people to receive the jab after the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination programme began in the UK last week.

Those aged 80 and over, along with healthcare workers, are among the first in the UK to be given the jab.

Ms Leith received the first dose of the vaccination and will require a follow-up appointment to be given the second jab to increase her immunity against the virus.

Leith was praised for sharing her experience online by some on social media.

One Twitter user wrote: “Well done Prue. It doesn’t hurt, protects the most vulnerable and works.”

Another said: “Good on you, Prue, for being an example of reason and sanity!”

After production of the Great British Bake Off was initially halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, filming eventually finished in August.

Prue Leith Credit: Matt Crossick/PA

The Channel 4 competition later aired over the course of September, October and November.

Last week, rock and roll star Marty Wilde became one of the first celebrities to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

After being vaccinated, the 81-year-old singer said it was “an easy experience”.

He added: “You look at the amount of people who have died over this last six to eight months and then you think how you can protect yourself.

“It’s common sense. The whole thing is just the right thing to do. You need an injection.”