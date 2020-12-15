A further 506 people have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, while an additional 18,450 people tested positive for the virus.

The latest data from the Department of Health confirmed the UK coronavirus death toll has risen to 64,908.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show that more than 81,000 deaths involving coronavirus have now occurred in the UK.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the UK has now risen to 1,888,116.

Mobile testing centres will be set up in parts of London to test secondary school pupils for Covid. Credit: PA

Wales

There have been a further 615 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 102,568.

Public Health Wales reported another nine deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 2,891.

The agency said planned maintenance of the NHS Welsh Laboratory Information Management System will affect daily reporting of Covid-19 figures for several days, and the data today is not a true reflection of the picture in Wales.

Scotland

A further 24 people have died in Scotland after contracting coronavirus, according to the latest data on Tuesday.

In addition, another 845 people have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

The number of people hospitalised with the virus is 996 with 45 of those being treated in intensive care.

Northern Ireland

Six people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Northern Ireland, according to the Department of Health.

Three of the deaths occurred outside the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll, as recorded by the department, to 1,135 – however, that figure is higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.