The leaders of all four UK nations will discuss plans for Christmas this afternoon after Downing Street said a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions is being kept "under constant review".

Boris Johnson's spokesperson said it remains the government's "intention" to allow up to three households to mix for five days over the Christmas period, but would not give a cut off point for when people can be confident that the arrangements will stay in place.

Asked repeatedly, he said: "We have set out the Christmas guidance and we have been clear around the need for people to remain cautious and vigilant throughout the Christmas period...

"As we have done throughout the pandemic we keep all advice under constant review."

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove will discuss Christmas coronavirus rules with the leaders of the devolved administrations later on Tuesday.

It comes after both Wales and Scotland refused to rule out abandoning the Christmas plan.

Scientists, medical professionals and politicians have been urging the government to reconsider its plan amid rising Covid-19 cases, with Sir Keir Starmer the latest.

The Labour leader demanded an urgent review of the relaxation of Covid rules over Christmas in a letter to the prime minister.

He wrote: "It has become increasingly clear over recent days that the tier system you introduced two weeks ago has failed to control transmission of Covid-19.

"Sadly, it does now appear that the government has - once again - lost control of infections, putting our economy and our NHS at grave risk in the new year."

Sir Keir added: "I understand that people want to spend time with their families after this awful year, but the situation has clearly taken a turn for the worse since the decision about Christmas was taken.

"It serves no-one for politicians to ignore this fact.

"It is my view that you should now convene Cobra in the next 24 hours to review whether the current relaxation is appropriate given the rising number of cases."

Sir Keir said the PM would have his "full support" if he did decide to scrap the plan for relaxations at Christmas.

Earlier the British Medical Journal (BMJ) and the Health Service Journal (HSJ) said plans to ease rules at Christmas should be abandoned in order to bring down Covid-19 numbers ahead of a "likely third wave"

They urged the government should "reverse its rash decision to allow household mixing and instead extend the tiers over the five-day Christmas period in order to bring numbers down".

In their joint editorial, they added: "We are publishing it because we believe the government is about to blunder into another major error that will cost many lives."

The PM's spokesperson said the plan - which had been agreed by all four UK nations - was being implemented because the government wanted to "give families and friends the option to meet up".

But he said people should remember that while the guidelines set out what people can do, "it isn't saying is this is what people should do".

"It is up to people to remain cautious and vigilant throughout the period," he added.

He said people should "try to keep numbers down and don't do things that are unnecessary" to avoid behaviours that would spread coronavirus over the festive period.

He added: "It is imperative that people remain cautious and vigilant throughout the Christmas period."