Boris Johnson has unveiled a new set of coronavirus Christmas guidance, but said the laws allowing three households to mix for five days would not change.

The prime minister, in a press conference from Downing Street, said "a smaller Christmas is going to be a safer Christmas and a shorter Christmas is a safer Christmas" as he laid out the new advice.

He said that people should have a "merry little Christmas - and I do mean little".

The easing of rules at Christmas, which will see three households allowed to mix for five days between December 23 and 27, is staying the same in Scotland, England and Northern Ireland, but Wales is tightening restrictions.

Mr Johnson said anyone planning to mix in the five days of relaxations should "reduce the number of people you are in contact with to the lowest possible number" in the five days before Christmas.

He also advised people planning to see families at Christmas to avoid travelling from "high prevalence" areas to those with lower coronavirus case rates and not to stay overnight if possible.

He added: "Please think carefully about avoiding crows in the Boxing Day sales and no one should be gathering in large groups to see in the New Year."

Mr Johnson said the "overall situation is alas worse, more challenging than we hoped when we first set the rules" for Christmas.

He acknowledged Christmas is a time of "immense emotional and spiritual importance" but "also a moment for us to exercise extreme caution".

The PM said England is "already seeing worrying rises" of coronavirus in several parts of the country since lockdown was lifted at the start of the month.

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said "just because you can do something doesn't mean its sensible in anyway" as he urged people to do as little socialising as possible at Christmas.

"You wouldn't, for example, drive at 70mph if there was a very icy road, even if the road might say 70mph is what you officially can drive at," he said.

In Wales, just two households will be allowed to meet rather than three, and the country will start moving into stricter level 4 restrictions - the equivalent of a lockdown - from 6pm on Christmas Day.

While the law is staying the same in Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon recommended that those people forming a Christmas bubble should only meet up on one day and not stay overnight "unless it is unavoidable".

She said: "Firstly and unequivocally the safest way to spend Christmas this year for you and for those you love is to stay within your own household and your own home.

"My strong recommendation is this is what you should do if at all possible."

In Northern Ireland, First Minister Arlene Foster said the public must take "all and every precaution" at Christmas and proposals for further restrictions will be brought forward on Thursday.

Mr Johnson said it would be "frankly inhuman" to "ban Christmas" and he did not want to "criminalise people who made plans and simply want to spend time with their loved ones".

"When we say three households can meet on five days I want to stress these are maximums and not targets to aim for.

"It's always going to be safest to minimise the number of people you meet. That means if you are visiting others over Christmas we're asking you in the five days beforehand, as early as this Friday, to reduce the number of people you are in contact with to the lowest possible.

"If possible don't travel from a high prevalence to a lower prevalence area and avoid staying away from home overnight if you can."

He added: "I want to be clear, we don't want to ban Christmas, to cancel it, I think that would be frankly inhuman and against the instincts of many people in this country. "

Watch the prime minister's press conference in full here: