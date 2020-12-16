Covid: Minister 'hopes' Christmas relaxations won't lead to January lockdown

A senior Cabinet minister has said he hopes the relaxation of coronavirus rules at Christmas won't lead to a rise in Covid-19 cases that force the UK into another lockdown in January.

Robert Jenrick urged the public to be cautious at Christmas, with Boris Johnson confirming at Prime Minister's Questions that the rules would not change, saying all four UK nations had agreed to continue "in principle" with the easing of restrictions.

But the communities secretary added that Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty "has been very clear that there are risks of families coming together and people need to be very careful".

He cited Thanksgiving in the United States as an example of coronavirus infection rates rising significantly after people had been allowed to socialise.

Asked if the UK's relaxation of rules would cause cases to increase, leading to a new national lockdown, Mr Jenrick said: "I hope that isn't the case.

"We have the tiered system in place today, that is doing its job.

"It's ensuring that we have the right restrictions in the right parts of the country."

His comments come as the UK awaits a decision on whether the Christmas relaxation period should be tightened, following a call between Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove and the leaders of the devolved administrations.

Significant pressure has been mounting for a rethink of the relaxed Christmas rules, with two leading medical journals warning the loosened measures would “cost many lives”.

Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford said the current plans were a "hard-won agreement" and that he will "not lightly put it aside" ahead of the meeting on Tuesday.

But his Scots counterpart Nicola Sturgeon said she does not want households to mix at Christmas and is considering "immediate additional precautions".

Ahead of a decision being announced, ITV News has been told it is likely the rules won't change.

The emergence of a new, fast-spreading strain having been identified added fuel to calls for Christmas plans to be abandoned.

The new variant could be contributing to significant rises in virus prevalence in London, parts of Essex and parts of Hertfords, which are being placed into Tier 3 of restrictions overnight.

Mr Jenrick said decisions will be made today as to whether more places should move up or down a tier after London and parts of the south east were placed into tier 3 at 00.01 on Wednesday.

He added: "We will continue to review the situation, continue to take the right steps for people to protect them into the New Year."

He appeared to pour cold water on suggestions that the Christmas plan would be abandoned, saying "there will be some people out there for whom Christmas might even be their last Christmas - we as a government don't want to be telling people how to respond".