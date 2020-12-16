Harsher warnings about the dangers of getting together over Christmas are to be issued by the four UK nations - but the rules around household mixing will not change, the Prime Minister has said, but Wales faces tougher restrictions.

Speaking during Prime Minister's Questions, Boris Johnson urged people to “exercise extreme caution” while celebrating Christmas as he told MPs the four UK nations have agreed to continue “in principle” with the easing of coronavirus restrictions over the festive period.

But despite Mr Johnson's display of unity among the four nations, Wales has toughened up Christmas guidelines and will now only allow two households to meet.

The 2020 festive period will remain a three-family Christmas in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, it is understood.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said updated guidance about Christmas would be issued later on Wednesday and that she hoped this would be agreed across the UK.

The planned relaxation of restrictions come despite warnings from medical experts about the dangers.

First Minister Mark Drakeford also announced Wales will start moving into stricter level 4 restrictions - the equivalent of a lockdown - from 6pm on Christmas day.

The Prime Minister's announcement - which has not been confirmed by the other nations - followed a demand from the British Medical Journal and the Health Service Journal to scrap Christmas plans in order to bring down Covid-19 numbers ahead of a "likely third wave".

In a joint plea they said the government should "reverse its rash decision to allow household mixing and instead extend the tiers over the five-day Christmas period in order to bring numbers down".

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had called for Boris Johnson to "look again at the Christmas restrictions and see whether they need to be toughened up".He said the PM would have his full support if it was decided rules should be tightened.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said the current plans were a "hard-won agreement" and that he will "not lightly put it aside" ahead of the meeting on Tuesday.

But his Scottish counterpart Nicola Sturgeon said she does not want households to mix at Christmas and is considering "immediate additional precautions".

Pressure had been mounting for the government to scrap its plan for Christmas amid rising coronavirus cases around the country, with a new, fast-spreading strain having been identified.

The new variant could be contributing to significant rises in virus prevalence in London, parts of Essex and parts of Hertfordshire, which are being placed into Tier 3 of restrictions overnight.